Practice notes | Kendall Fuller active for Sunday vs. Giants

Still, with how close Washington's games with New York have been over the years – aside from the 2021 season finale, most of the games between the two teams during Ron Rivera’s tenure have been decided by an average of 2.6 points -- the Burgundy & Gold need to be at full strength.

"We see a lot of skill, a lot of talent," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "Obviously, they've had some injuries up front, but they're starting to get some guys back. We're preparing for the very best they can bring, and we understand they're very talented with their skill people.

The Giants have had their own injury issues for the last few weeks with 15 players on their injury report. Six of those players are on the offensive line, and that includes starters like center John Michael Schmitz, Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas.

As a result, the Giants' offensive front has struggled to protect its quarterbacks, who have been sacked a combined 33 times. It should be a chance for Washington's pass-rush to get after either Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor, and it looks like the Commanders defensive line will be a full strength with Jonathan Allen (knee), James Smith-Williams (foot) and Montez Sweat (finger) all being cleared to play on Sunday.

In other injury news for the Commanders, Chris Rodriguez Jr., who had four rushes for 23 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry against the Atlanta Falcons, is cleared to play after dealing with a personal matter. Kamren Curl (ankle) will also be on the field after being a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Christian Holmes will provide depth in the secondary and on special teams after missing last week with a hamstring issue.