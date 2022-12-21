Practice report | Commanders prepare for talented 49ers defense

Obviously, said offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the 49ers front is excellent. The group is part of why the 49ers' defense has the best DVOA in the league. But as Turner pointed out, their front is not the only concern.

The 49ers' back seven is just as talented, and the group is led by linebacker Fred Warner, who is on his way to recording his fifth straight 100-tackle season. According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran is having his second-best season with an overall grade of 83.5, which is fourth among all linebackers.

"They're going to be coming after us," Turner said. "We got to be physical, we got to run the ball. We'll be able to take our shots when we get them. When they come up, ball has got to come out of our hand, we got to do a great job getting vertical when we get the ball, and every single yard is going to be at a premium because they don't give up a lot of them."

Turner added Warner and his running mate, Dre Greenlaw, may not do anything that is overly complicated, but "they do enough to make you work."