Commanders vs. 49ers preview | Christmas Eve in Cali

Dec 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in their final road game of the season. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

WATCH: CBS

  • Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
  • Trent Green (analyst)
  • Melanie Collins (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • Washington is 6-2 all-time on Christmas Eve and last played on Christmas Eve at home in 2017 and defeated the Denver Broncos, 27-11.
  • Washington will face the 49ers for the third time in four seasons and the first time since the team defeated them, 23-15, on the road in 2020.
  • Washington is 11-18-1 against the 49ers all-time, including a 4-9-1 record against the team on the road.
  • Washington will play their first Saturday game since Week 16 of the 2018 season.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

San Francisco:

  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan (6th in San Francisco)
  • Offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster (7th)
  • Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (6th)
  • Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,693)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz and QB Taylor Heinicke (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (652)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,015)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (6)
  • Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (87)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (8.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (3)

San Francisco:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (2,437)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (16)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Christian McCaffrey (534)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (4)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Brandon Aiyuk (774)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Brandon Aiyuk (7)
  • Tackles -- LB Dre Greenlaw (111)
  • Sacks -- DE Nick Bosa (15.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Talanoa Hufanga (4)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (335.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 25th (18.9 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 21st (208.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-24th (40)
  • Rushing offense -- 11th (126.9 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 28th (34.2%)
  • Total defense -- 4th (308.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 9th (19.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 8th (197.2 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 16th (34)
  • Rushing defense -- 12th (111.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 4th (32.4%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (32:48)
  • Turnover differential -- T-19th (-2)

San Francisco:

  • Total offense --7th (362,9 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 10th (24.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 14th (229.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-5th (24)
  • Rushing offense -- 9th (133.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 6th (45.3%)
  • Total defense -- 1st (286.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 15th (15.0 PPG)
  • Passing defense --13th (211.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-7th (39)
  • Rushing defense -- 1st (74.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 11th (37.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (32:10)
  • Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+7)

