Commanders looking to fix red zone issues in final stretch of season

Washington failed to score touchdowns twice against the Giants despite having the ball at the New York 5-yard line on its final two possessions. One would have ended in a field goal were it not for a fumble by Taylor Heinicke, while the other had the potential to tie the game with a minute left in regulation.

"Guys just aren't focused," said running back Brian Robinson. "Penalties, putting us in bad situations. We just have to eliminate the penalties and focus in, and we should be able to score on all of our red zone drives."

Although it is partly because of the Commanders' commitment to the ground attack, the passing game has lagged behind during the team's stretch run. These deficiencies are even more prevalent in the red zone, where the windows are smaller and anticipation is even more important. There have been moments, such as the miss to John Bates against the Atlanta Falcons, where Heinicke sees the right read but holds the ball a tick too long, which leads to incompletions.

Rivera believes Heinicke can "absolutely" improve that area of his skillset, but it ultimately comes down to getting reps.