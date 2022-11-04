News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Multiple Commanders ruled out for Week 9 vs. Vikings

Nov 04, 2022 at 12:35 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

GameStatus_1920x1080_MIN

Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson; linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo; and running back J.D. McKissic have all been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dotson (hamstring) has not been seen in uniform since retweaking his hamstring prior to Washington's game against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Ron Rivera said that he and Holcomb (foot) are progressing well but both players need more time to recover from their respective injuries.

Mayo, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, has been absent from practice all week, dealing the Commanders a blow to their depth at linebacker. Aside from Jon Bostic and Jamin Davis, who had increased roles against the Indianapolis Colts, the Commanders have also signed De’Jon Harris from the practice squad.

Logan Thomas, who is still nursing a calf injury, was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday will be active against the Vikings. Thomas was questionable against the Colts but ended up playing 34 snaps. The team will also have Cole Turner back in the lineup now that he has cleared the concussion protocol.

McKissic has not been as active as in previous seasons, but he is still a valuable piece of the running back room because of his skill set as a pass-catcher but also as a pass blocker. The decision to keep McKissic out will leave running back Jonathan Williams as the third back in the rotation.

Jonathan Allen (knee) and Tyler Larsen (back) were on the injury report but were full participants all week. There should be concerns about their status for Sunday. Shaka Toney (calf) was a midweek addition to the injury report and will be questionable.

The main question for the Commanders has been whether Chase Young, who was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, will be available to make his 2022 debut. Young said he felt "springy" after his first practice and participated in positional drills and the installation periods throughout the week. He also got some reps as part of the scout team.

However, the team remains cautious about rushing Young back into the rotation. The priority has been for Young's conditioning to improve before putting him on a game field, and even then, he would be on a pitch count until he gets more comfortable.

For now, it looks like Young will remain on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for another week. The team still has nearly three weeks to place Young on the active roster, though, so it still has time to make that decision while Young gets back up to speed.

Related Content

news

Commanders' all-black alternate uniforms will make home debut against Vikings

Fans can purchase the black jersey this Saturday and Sunday.

news

Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz passes away at 72

Butz was a dominant force during his 16-year career, 14 of those seasons were with Washington from 1975-1988. He appeared in 203 games for the Burgundy & Gold with 180 starts. In addition recording 64 sacks, he also grabbed two interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Butz's 59 sacks with Washington are the fifth-most in franchise history.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kevin O'Connell is impressed with Terry McLaurin's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

news

Practice report | John Ridgeway has been 'a great addition' to Commanders D-Line

Ridgeway might not show up much in the box score, but he has still managed to have an impact on the Commanders' defense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

news

Commanders sign De'Jon Harris to active roster, Nathan Gerry to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Commanders kick off Salute to Service month with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Organized by the Commanders Charitable Foundation to kick off Salute to Service month, the hospital visit provided a chance for Commanders players to engage with staff and patients at one of the country's most esteemed military hospitals.

news

Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

It is the first time Way has been selected as the player of the month in his career and he is the first Washington special teamer to win the award since K Dustin Hopkins did so in September of 2016.

news

Commanders-Vikings Week 9 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings have announced their injury reports for the Week 9 matchup.

news

Practice report | Chase Young felt 'springy' in return to practice field

Young was excited to be back on the field but wants to follow the plan set by the team for making his 2022 debut.

news

Commanders vs. Vikings preview | Taking on the North Star State

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to face the Minnesota Vikings. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Advertising