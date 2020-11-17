President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

Business Question Of The Week

What benefits do you receive from hearing external advice?

Coach Rivera and I are in the middle of figuring out how we can best communicate our values, not just within our organization, but also to the fans and broader public. One of the words we keep coming back to is "bold." We are not afraid to break the mold and be aggressive, assertive or different. We want to play to win in every scenario, but we also understand that our tactics will run counter to how others tend to operate.

I'm sure that most have heard that the NFL is a copycat league. A team invents a concept only for others to copy it because it's effective. We want to be the franchise others are copying, but in order to lead the pack, we have to bring in leaders and thinkers from diverse, varied backgrounds. And we need to receive advice from people who bring disruptive ideas.

Here's my philosophy on how we select who to bring in for outside advice: No matter what the expertise or where these people come from, they have to be aligned with your values, have high integrity and have people speak about them as trustworthy, kind-hearted individuals. There's this fundamental level of humanity and integrity that needs to be in place for anyone to advise you. And that's just a life lesson. Take that one for free. :)

Specifically in business, I look for people that come from a different industry or have done something like a disruptive brand launch or an identity reestablishment in a consumer industry or for a large manufacturer or car company. These people will think of things that others in the sports industry will not think about. And the more disruptive, edgy, or controversial they've been in their work, the more interested I am in hearing their ideas. They will drive and push us to be more expansive, to be more dynamic in our thinking. This applies to both our revenue driving activities and the underlying organizational culture that fuels them.

I'll give one example of some outside advice that inspired us on the culture front. Part of my team and I recently spent time with Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, who took over the leadership of that organization and faced many of the same cultural challenges that we're facing here. Like us, she experienced long and tiring days as well as turnover that was difficult but inevitable in a culture change. Cynthia encouraged us that we are doing the right things. The Mavericks are now an exciting workplace that is setting a new standard for equity; they are beginning to see the fruits of innovation they sowed through those hard years.