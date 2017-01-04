Putting 2016 In The Past, Josh Doctson Hopes To Be Ready By OTAs

But the plan never quite panned out, as the 24-year-old dealt with Achilles injuries that would linger from early summer into the fall. He would appear in the first two games of the season before eventually being placed on Injured Reserve in October.

"It was frustrating, but looking back those two games were better than nothing," Doctson said on Monday. "You know, at the time and point you're mad, but at the end of the season you look on it. I gave it a go; I was able to play two games. It was unfortunate for the injury to get significantly worse as I continued to try to play, but I'm just going to take the positives out of the whole negative and just run with it and just know that next year, you know I did get my feet wet a little bit, I know what it feels like to be out there, catch a football and stuff like that. I'll just take that and move that momentum for next year."