News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

Dec 05, 2019 at 04:47 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

quinton-dunbar-2020-pro-bowl-campaign

Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar has flown under the radar since entering the NFL in 2015.

He joined the team as an undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Florida, only to change positions during training camp in hopes of playing more. He began his pro career on the practice squad, then made the active roster as the fifth cornerback and moved his way up to the No. 3 corner after his rookie campaign.

Finally, before the 2018 season, he earned the starting job opposite Josh Norman. But even then, he played in just seven games before landing on Injured Reserve with a leg injury.

"It's just staying healthy," Dunbar explained. "I had two picks and nine [pass breakups] in seven games before I [got injured]. ...That's pretty much it. Just being out there. When I'm out there, I'm able to compete and perform."

It's hard to argue with Dunbar's logic, especially considering the way he's showed out this season. Fully healthy, Dunbar is playing like one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and is more than deserving of making his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance. Vote Dunbar to the 2020 Pro Bowl by visiting http://www.nfl.com/probowl/ballot. Then check out the statistics below and vote again.

"He's good at what he does," rookie corner Jimmy Moreland said. "He knows the position very well, and he played the receiver position, so he knows what to expect. So that's why he's turning out to be one of the best cornerbacks right now."

Related Links

Dunbar has been the Redskins' No. 1 defensive back throughout his fifth NFL season. He's corralled a career-high four interceptions, which ranks tied for second in the NFL, and has broken up eight passes to go along with 37 tackles (31 solo).

Teammates describe Dunbar as a film geek with a knack for the football and an exceptional communicator. "When we're on the field, he talks so much," linebacker Cole Holcolmb said. "So that's somebody that studies his butt off. It's like he knows what routes are coming, what combinations are coming."

However, to understand Dunbar's true impact requires looking at the advanced statistics. According to the NFL analytics website Pro Football Focus, Dunbar was the highest-graded cornerback overall and in coverage through 12 weeks. When opposing quarterbacks threw his way, they had a quarterback rating of 44.9, which was fifth best in the league.

"He studies film unlike anyone I have ever seen," said defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, himself a prime Pro Bowl candidate. "I just always see him with his iPad and his clicker, scrolling through tape. Just really smart on the back end."

Perhaps Dunbar's biggest play this season came late in the fourth quarter against Detroit on Nov. 24. With the game tied at 16 with less than a minute to play, Dunbar stepped in front of quarterback Jeff Driskel's pass for an interception near midfield. Just a few plays later, Dustin Hopkins' field goal all but sealed a Redskins victory.

It's one of the many times Dunbar has made a play for this defense when necessary, and it's about time he is recognized for his contributions. (Join the cause by voting Dunbar to the Pro Bowl, HERE.)

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Playoff Loss To The Buccaneers

Washington's first season under head coach Ron Rivera ended with a disappointing yet encouraging 31-23 loss Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Saturday night.

news

3 Keys: How Washington Can Upset The Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team is facing off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in its first postseason appearance since 2015. Here are three keys to the Wild Card matchup.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Tampa Bay In 2005 Wild Card Round

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs.

news

5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Division-Clinching Win Over The Eagles

The offense started off fast, the defense played up and down in the first half and Alex Smith did enough to help Washington win the NFC East. Here are five takeaways from the division-clinching win.

news

NFC Playoff Picture: Washington To Host Buccaneers In Wild-Card Round

Washington and the Buccaneers will face off at FedExField on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

news

3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Eagles

Washington is in position to get its first NFC East division title since 2015 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to the Week 17 matchup.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East For First Time Since 1999

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2012 season when Washington clinched the NFC East after defeating the Cowboys in the regular season finale.

news

5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-13 Loss To The Panthers

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled, Steven Sims Jr. muffed a punt and the defense helped allow Carolina to get out to a 20-0 advantage. Here are five takeaways from the Week 16 defeat.

news

3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Panthers

Washington is looking to tighten its grip on the NFC East. Here are three keys to the Week 16 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East With Week 16 Win

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2015 season when Washington clinched the NFC East after their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-15 Loss To The Seahawks

Despite a rousing fourth quarter, the Washington Football Team could not overcome a 17-point deficit and were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 20-15. Here are five takeaways from the team's first loss in more than a month.

news

3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The Seahawks

Washington is looking for its fifth straight win Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to the Week 15 matchup.

Advertising