The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

Dunbar has been the Redskins' No. 1 defensive back throughout his fifth NFL season. He's corralled a career-high four interceptions, which ranks tied for second in the NFL, and has broken up eight passes to go along with 37 tackles (31 solo).

Teammates describe Dunbar as a film geek with a knack for the football and an exceptional communicator. "When we're on the field, he talks so much," linebacker Cole Holcolmb said. "So that's somebody that studies his butt off. It's like he knows what routes are coming, what combinations are coming."

However, to understand Dunbar's true impact requires looking at the advanced statistics. According to the NFL analytics website Pro Football Focus, Dunbar was the highest-graded cornerback overall and in coverage through 12 weeks. When opposing quarterbacks threw his way, they had a quarterback rating of 44.9, which was fifth best in the league.

"He studies film unlike anyone I have ever seen," said defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, himself a prime Pro Bowl candidate. "I just always see him with his iPad and his clicker, scrolling through tape. Just really smart on the back end."

Perhaps Dunbar's biggest play this season came late in the fourth quarter against Detroit on Nov. 24. With the game tied at 16 with less than a minute to play, Dunbar stepped in front of quarterback Jeff Driskel's pass for an interception near midfield. Just a few plays later, Dustin Hopkins' field goal all but sealed a Redskins victory.