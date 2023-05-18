Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

Washington Commanders head coach Randy Jordan has been named as one of 40 participants to appear at the NFL's second annual Coach Accelerator program as part of the league's efforts to exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent.

The event, which will take place at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis on May 21-23. The participants are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coach position in the future. Jordan is one of 16 participants who will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.

Jordan, who is a nine-year NFL veteran as a player from 1993-2002 with the Raiders and Jaguars, is entering his 21st season in the NFL and 11th season as the Commanders' running back coach. He has helped several young running backs develop during his years with the Burgundy & Gold, one of the most recent being Antonio Gibson, who led the NFC in rushing attempts with 258 and finished second with 1,037 rushing yards in 2021.

Last year, Jordan helped Brian Robinson led the Commanders with 797 yards on 205 carries after the 2022 third-round pick missed four games while recovering from gunshot wounds. The Commanders finished 12th in rushing in 2022, averaging 126.1 yards per game.

In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.