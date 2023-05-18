News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

May 18, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Washington Commanders head coach Randy Jordan has been named as one of 40 participants to appear at the NFL's second annual Coach Accelerator program as part of the league's efforts to exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent.

The event, which will take place at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis on May 21-23. The participants are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coach position in the future. Jordan is one of 16 participants who will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.

Jordan, who is a nine-year NFL veteran as a player from 1993-2002 with the Raiders and Jaguars, is entering his 21st season in the NFL and 11th season as the Commanders' running back coach. He has helped several young running backs develop during his years with the Burgundy & Gold, one of the most recent being Antonio Gibson, who led the NFC in rushing attempts with 258 and finished second with 1,037 rushing yards in 2021.

Last year, Jordan helped Brian Robinson led the Commanders with 797 yards on 205 carries after the 2022 third-round pick missed four games while recovering from gunshot wounds. The Commanders finished 12th in rushing in 2022, averaging 126.1 yards per game.

In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

Here is the full list of attendants.

Table inside Article
CoachTeam
Teryl AustinPittsburgh Steelers
Chris BeattyLos Angeles Chargers
Marcus BradyPhiladelphia Eagles
Callie BrownsonCleveland Browns
Mike CaldwellJacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus CovingtonNew England Patriots
Ronald CurryNew Orleans Saints
Matt DanielsMinnesota Vikings
Sean DesaiPhiladelphia Eagles
Tony DewsTennessee Titans
Aden DurdeDallas Cowboys
Jon EmbreeMiami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier--
Jerry GrayAtlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton--
Richard HightowerChicago Bears
Frisman JacksonPittsburgh Steelers
Brian JohnsonPhiladelphia Eagles
Jerrod JohnsonHouston Texans
Randy JordanWashington Commanders
Kerry JosephSeattle Seahawks
Cato JuneIndianapolis Colts
Thaddeus LewisTampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles LondonTennessee Titans
Anthony LynnSan Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardellMinnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaugheyNew York Giants
Dave MerrittKansas City Chiefs
Scottie MontgomeryDetroit Lions
Jeff NixonNew York Giants
Tony OdenNew York Jets
Christian ParkerDenver Broncos
Aubrey PleasantLos Angeles Rams
Kris Richard--
Kelly SkipperBuffalo Bills
Willie TaggartBaltimore Ravens
Drew TerrellArizona Cardinals
Troy WaltersCincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr.Dallas Cowboys
Greg WilliamsGreen Bay Packers

