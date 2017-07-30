News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins And USAA To Host 'USAA's NFL Boot Camp' For 50 Local Military Service Members

Jul 30, 2017 at 09:37 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

*EASY TWEET: .@RedskinsSalute and @USAA host USAA's NFL Boot Camp for military members Wednesday #SaluteToService*

WHO:

Redskins Salute, the official military appreciation club of the Washington Redskins; USAA, the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the Washington Redskins; and local military service members.

WHAT:

USAA and Redskins Salute are inviting 50 local military to participate in USAA's NFL Boot Camp event.  The Boot Camp represents the evolution of military appreciation events that USAA and the Redskins have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community. Each service member will participate in football drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent.  Following boot camp, participants will enjoy a VIP hospitality area to watch the Redskins team practice and have a special meet & greet with the players post practice for photos and autographs.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 2

(event takes place immediately preceding the team's practice)

* *

7:30 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

10:35 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

USAA's NFL Boot Camp begins

USAA's NFL Boot Camp concludes

Redskins walkthrough begins

Approximate time for player meet-and-greets with military service members in VIP area

WHERE:

Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center

2401 W. Leigh St.

Richmond, VA 23220

QUOTE:

"It is our honor hosting service members at the 'USAA NFL Boot Camp' with the Washington Redskins and creating a unique and memorable experience through our role as the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the NFL and the Washington Redskins," said Joel Vargas, a USAA military affairs representative for the greater Washington D.C. area. "Not only do the service members get a chance to watch practice and meet the Redskins' players, but they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the same field and in the some of the same drills as these NFL players. Bringing these service members closer to the game they love is one way USAA and the Redskins can say thank you for their service and sacrifice."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Washington Commanders announce programming for the team's Salute to Service-themed game on Sunday, Nov.19, presented by Verizon

The Washington Commanders announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game, presented by Verizon, the Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
news

Washington Commanders Announce Programing For Week Eight Matchup Versus The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's Week Eight matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.
news

Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long programming promoting early detection and celebrating survivors and those currently ungergoing treatment as part of NFL's 'Crucial Catch' campaign

This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
news

Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
news

Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

 Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
Advertising