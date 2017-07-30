Redskins And USAA To Host 'USAA's NFL Boot Camp' For 50 Local Military Service Members

"It is our honor hosting service members at the 'USAA NFL Boot Camp' with the Washington Redskins and creating a unique and memorable experience through our role as the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the NFL and the Washington Redskins," said Joel Vargas, a USAA military affairs representative for the greater Washington D.C. area. "Not only do the service members get a chance to watch practice and meet the Redskins' players, but they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the same field and in the some of the same drills as these NFL players. Bringing these service members closer to the game they love is one way USAA and the Redskins can say thank you for their service and sacrifice."