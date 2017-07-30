Redskins And USAA To Host 'USAA's NFL Boot Camp' For 50 Local Military Service Members

*EASY TWEET: .@RedskinsSalute and @USAA host USAA's NFL Boot Camp for military members Wednesday #SaluteToService*
WHO:
Redskins Salute, the official military appreciation club of the Washington Redskins; USAA, the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the Washington Redskins; and local military service members.
WHAT:
USAA and Redskins Salute are inviting 50 local military to participate in USAA's NFL Boot Camp event. The Boot Camp represents the evolution of military appreciation events that USAA and the Redskins have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community. Each service member will participate in football drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent. Following boot camp, participants will enjoy a VIP hospitality area to watch the Redskins team practice and have a special meet & greet with the players post practice for photos and autographs.
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 2
(event takes place immediately preceding the team's practice)
7:30 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
10:35 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
USAA's NFL Boot Camp begins
USAA's NFL Boot Camp concludes
Redskins walkthrough begins
Approximate time for player meet-and-greets with military service members in VIP area
WHERE:
Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
2401 W. Leigh St.
Richmond, VA 23220
QUOTE:
"It is our honor hosting service members at the 'USAA NFL Boot Camp' with the Washington Redskins and creating a unique and memorable experience through our role as the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the NFL and the Washington Redskins," said Joel Vargas, a USAA military affairs representative for the greater Washington D.C. area. "Not only do the service members get a chance to watch practice and meet the Redskins' players, but they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the same field and in the some of the same drills as these NFL players. Bringing these service members closer to the game they love is one way USAA and the Redskins can say thank you for their service and sacrifice."