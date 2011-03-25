Redskins Awarded a 7th-Round Compensatory Pick





The Redskins have been awarded a seventh-round compensatory draft pick, the NFL announced on Friday.

That means the Redskins have eight total draft picks in the 2011 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28-30 in New York City.

The compensatory pick is the 52nd of the seventh round, or the 252nd overall in the draft. It is the second to last pick in the draft.

Under terms of the previous NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better free agents that it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick.

A seventh-round pick compensatory can make an impact. In 2008, the Redskins used a seventh-round selection on safety Chris Horton, who started 10 games as a rookie and recorded 81 tackles and three interceptions.

A total of 32 compensatory picks were awarded to NFL teams on Friday.

Since 1994, the Redskins have been awarded 12 compensatory picks. Only six other teams have had fewer in that span.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council.