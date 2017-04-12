News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Draft Day Dash 5K To Take Place At FedExField

Apr 12, 2017 at 04:30 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md. – The third annual Washington Redskins Draft Day Dash 5K Presented by Shoppers Food & Pharmacy will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at FedExField.

The Draft Day Dash will begin at 9 a.m. in Lot H with a pre-race party featuring the Redskins cheerleaders, alumni, drumline, complimentary pre-race snacks and more. The race will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will conclude inside FedExField, allowing participants to experience the team's stadium by running through the player tunnels to finishing on the 50-yard line. All participants will receive an official burgundy or gold Draft Day Dash technical t-shirt and a commemorative finisher medal. Additionally, all race participants over the age of 21 will receive a free Bud Light.

Tanya Snyder, wife of Redskins owner Dan Snyder, will be in attendance to kick off the race. Redskins alumni Clinton Portis and Santana Moss will be the captains of the Burgundy and Gold teams respectively, and will help start the race festivities as well as medal participants at the finish line.

In an effort to strengthen community involvement, the Foundation's Draft Day Dash 5K School Challenge presented by the American Dairy Association Northeast and Fuel Up to Play 60 will award the top three participating school teams with $10,000, $7,500 and $5,000 health and wellness grants to improve their school environments. The top school will also receive a Redskins player appearance and special event at their school to reward them for their involvement and participation.

Following the race, participants are encouraged to join in the excitement and entertainment of the annual Redskins Draft Day Party featuring the 2017 NFL Draft on the stadium's HD video boards, Redskins player, alumni and cheerleader appearances, photo ops with the Super Bowl trophies and live entertainment.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to make a positive and measurable impact on youth development in the greater Washington, D.C. area, focusing primarily in the areas of education, community outreach, and youth health and wellness.

Fans interested in participating in the event can register at www.Redskins.com/5K.

The Redskins Draft Day Dash 5K is one of many events that demonstrate the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's commitment to ensuring Redskins fans of all ages stay active and take steps to lead healthy lifestyles. For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community. To stay up to date on all of the Foundation's impact and events, follow on Twitter at @RedskinsCR *and Instagram at *@redskinsgiveback.

Any questions regarding the Draft Day Dash 5K Race or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation should be directed to Tish Carmona of Redskins Public Relations at carmonat@redskins.com.

Media interested in attending the event should also contact Tish Carmona. Media availability will take place prior to the start of the race at 9:30 a.m. Media parking will be available in FedExField Lots E and F only. See attached map for details. Satellite trucks will be permitted to park at the starting line prior to the start of the race.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

