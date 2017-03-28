Redskins Draft Process Will Be A Group Effort

When pressed on which person will ultimately make the decision to draft a player, Allen stated, "It will be the grade," referencing the draft grade the front office gives each college prospect.

"When we grade, we have all those arguments long before we set the boards," Allen said. "If two players end up having the same grade we will have that discussion long before the draft has starts to say who is going to be edged up a little bit. From the area scouts to the position coach to Scott Campbell, we will have that decision made long before the draft."

Allen made it a point to say that including everyone on the decision-making process has occurred for a while, dating back to when Mike Shanahan was head coach.

Current head coach Jay Gruden, who signed a contract extension last month, also has a key role in personnel, coordinating coaching reports and assisting with player boards as it gets closer to the draft. His opinion is taken into consideration about each college player, too.

"Our college guys are working really hard right now and they will come in a week early so we can set up the draft board to go forward," Allen said. "In free agency our coaches were absolutely involved and I think Alex Santos and Eric Shaffer did a tremendous job of recruiting these guys."

For the last couple of years, the Redskins have operated, much like other teams, under the pretenses of selecting the best player available in the draft, regardless of needs at a certain position.