Redskins Offer $25,000 College Scholarship





The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) announces that online submission is now open for its annual $25,000 college scholarship.

Administered by the D.C. College Success Foundation (http://www.dccollegesuccessfoundation.org), the WRCF scholarship will provide one deserving, high-potential and low-income public high school senior in either Washington, D.C. or Prince George's County, Md. with a college scholarship that will be disbursed in $5,000 increments annually.

WRCF selected D.C. College Success Foundation to administer the scholarship because of its strong working scholarship model that places recipients in a mentoring program.

The program requires students to work with a mentor during their freshman year of college to help ensure success.

Established in 2009, the past three recipients of the scholarship are:

-- 2011: Yasmine Arrington, Elon College--2010: Kiana Hardy, Spelman College--2009:Clayton Armstrong, University of Arizona

High school seniors attending either a Washington, D.C. or Prince George's County, Md. school may apply for the scholarship by visiting https://apply.collegesuccessfoundation.org/dc/ and selecting "D.C. Leadership – 1,000 Scholarship."

The scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 6 at 5 p.m. ET.