Redskins Promote Tim Gribble To Director Of College Scouting 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today Tim Gribble has been promoted to director of college scouting.

"Tim is an outstanding scout and veteran in the league," said Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith. "My tremendous working relationship with Gribbs coupled with his 20-plus years of experience and 19 years as a Redskin made the decision an easy one."

Gribble will now oversee the organization's evaluation of collegiate talent and manage scouting efforts at both the area and national levels.

Gribble previously assisted Kyle Smith and the Redskins personnel staff by providing evaluations of collegiate talent at the national level.

Prior to his promotion to assistant director of college scouting in 2017, Gribble spent the previous 11 seasons as an area scout for the Redskins. He originally joined the Redskins in 2002 and served as a pro personnel assistant, later adding responsibility as the team's Northeast scout in 2003. He also covered the South and Midwest regions at various points during his first 16 years with the organization.