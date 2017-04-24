News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Re-Sign LB Will Compton

Apr 24, 2017 at 09:00 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed restricted free agent linebacker Will Compton. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Compton (6-1, 238) has appeared in 48 career regular season games with 30 starts since joining the Redskins as a college free agent in 2013. He has compiled 249 career tackles (146 solo), two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Compton started all 15 games in which he appeared, recording career highs in tackles (104, including 60 solo), passes defensed (five), fumbles recovered (two), fumbles forced (one) and matching his career high in interceptions (one). He was elected as the team's defensive captain prior to the season.

Compton, 27, played collegiately at Nebraska after attending North County H.S. in Bonne Terre, Mo.

