Redskins Re-Sign LB Will Compton

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed restricted free agent linebacker Will Compton. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Compton (6-1, 238) has appeared in 48 career regular season games with 30 starts since joining the Redskins as a college free agent in 2013. He has compiled 249 career tackles (146 solo), two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Compton started all 15 games in which he appeared, recording career highs in tackles (104, including 60 solo), passes defensed (five), fumbles recovered (two), fumbles forced (one) and matching his career high in interceptions (one). He was elected as the team's defensive captain prior to the season.