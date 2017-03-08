Redskins Re-Sign TE Vernon Davis

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis (6-3, 248) is a veteran of 164 career regular season games, including 154 starts. For his career, he has compiled 505 receptions for 6,424 receiving yards with 57 receiving touchdowns. Davis ranks in the Top 15 among all tight ends in NFL history in career receptions (tied for 10th), career receiving yards (11th) and career receiving touchdowns (eighth).

Last season, Davis appeared in all 16 games in his debut season with Washington, making 14 starts. He recorded 44 receptions for 583 yards with two receiving touchdowns last season in his 11th NFL campaign.