News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Re-Sign TE Vernon Davis

Mar 07, 2017 at 11:31 PM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis (6-3, 248) is a veteran of 164 career regular season games, including 154 starts. For his career, he has compiled 505 receptions for 6,424 receiving yards with 57 receiving touchdowns. Davis ranks in the Top 15 among all tight ends in NFL history in career receptions (tied for 10th), career receiving yards (11th) and career receiving touchdowns (eighth).

Last season, Davis appeared in all 16 games in his debut season with Washington, making 14 starts. He recorded 44 receptions for 583 yards with two receiving touchdowns last season in his 11th NFL campaign.

A native of Washington, D.C., Davis, 33, attended Dunbar H.S. before playing collegiately at Maryland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears inactives, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

Commanders elevate two players to active roster ahead of TNF matchup

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Titans inactives, Week 5

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Commanders sign Keaton Sutherland, release Jon Toth

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders name Lindsay Gately as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist

Reid will join the staff as an offensive assistant. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control Luke Del Rio.

news

Washington Commanders announce THINK PINK® Breast Cancer Awareness game theme and events for the month of October

Commanders Celebrate 24th Anniversary of Leadership in Breast Cancer Awareness

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders name Jean Medina as Chief Communications Officer

Medina will oversee internal and external communications, football communications, and public affairs.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate two players to active roster, add William Jackson III to injury report

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Washington Commanders to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night Out as part of the team's 'We are all Commanders" themed-game on Sunday, Sept. 25, presented by Telemundo 44

The team will host tailgates and on-field celebrations in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Night Out, and HBCU Night Out, as well as exclusive limited edition rally towel gate giveaways.

Advertising