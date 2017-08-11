Redskins Season Kickoff Presented By One Loudoun, Loudoun County Department Of Economic Development

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Join the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 4 – 6 p.m. at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Va., to kick off the 2017 season. Additional details will be announced closer to the event. Admission is free.

WHO: The Washington Redskins with a special guest appearance by Redskins alumnus Santana Moss and performances by Redskins cheerleaders.

*WHAT: *The Washington Redskins have teamed up with One Loudoun to host a Redskins Rally to kick off the 2017 season. The rally, which will include live entertainment and family-friendly activities, is presented by the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. ESPN 980 Redskins Radio will also host a live broadcast with Super Bowl XVII champion Rick "Doc" Walker.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2

4 – 6 p.m.

*WHERE: *One Loudoun

20626 Easthampton Plaza

Ashburn, VA 20147