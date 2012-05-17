Redskins Sign Fourth-Round Pick Robinson





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed 2012 fourth-round draft pick linebacker Keenan Robinson (119th overall).

Robinson (6-3, 242) played collegiately at Texas for four seasons, where he appeared in 51 games with 39 starts and was a two-time second team All-Big 12 selection (2010 & 2011).

During his career, he posted 317 tackles (172 solo), 5.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback pressures, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 14 passes defensed.

Robinson, 22, started all 13 games as a senior in 2011, recording 106 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, one safety, 13 quarterback pressures, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He was also named the 2011 Holiday Bowl Defensive MVP.

Robinson was born on July 7, 1989, in Omaha, Neb. He prepped at Plano East (Texas) H.S., where he was named first-team All-American by both Parade Magazine and USA Today.

He was a member of ESPNU's top 150 national prospects, and finished his high school career with 273 tackles.