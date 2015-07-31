News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign LB Junior Galette

Jul 31, 2015 at 07:30 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed free agent linebacker Junior Galette. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived linebacker Ja'Gared Davis from its Non-Football Injury list.

Galette (6-2, 258) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 26, 2010. He spent five seasons with the Saints, appearing in 64 regular season games with 30 starts from 2010-14 before being released on July 27, 2015.

For his career, Galette has recorded 122 total tackles (87 solo), including 34 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks. He has also registered five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Last season, Galette played in all 16 games for New Orleans, recording 10 sacks to reach double digits in that category for the second consecutive year. His 22 combined sacks across the last two seasons ranked tied with Ryan Kerrigan for second-most in the NFC and tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

Galette played collegiately at Stillman College as a senior in 2009, earning second-team All-American honors with 56 tackles and 9.5 sacks that season. Prior to his time at Stillman, he played in 33 games at Temple from 2006-08 and was a second-team All-MAC selection as a junior.

Galette, 27, attended St. Joseph Regional H.S. in Montvale, N.J., where he played both linebacker and wide receiver. The native of Port Au Prince, Haiti was born on March 27, 1988.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce celebrations, commemorations and programming beginning on July 9, 2022, in honor of the team's 90th anniversary season

Throughout this historical season, the team will honor its rich history on and off the field with activations for fans around the world.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule with events to be held across the region for fans

Commanders Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 18. Special events for fans include a free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th, and practices taking place in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system.

news

Washington, DC and FedExField selected to host the 2024 Army-Navy game

Washington Commanders and Events DC set to deliver world-class experience.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.

news

Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule

The Commanders' three-game slate includes a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers and two road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

news

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows: Isabel Diaz, Alonso Escalante, LaQuaid Manago, Mohamed Kourouma, Steve Calhoun and Corey Woods.

news

Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.

Advertising