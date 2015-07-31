Redskins Sign LB Junior Galette

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed free agent linebacker Junior Galette. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived linebacker Ja'Gared Davis from its Non-Football Injury list.

Galette (6-2, 258) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 26, 2010. He spent five seasons with the Saints, appearing in 64 regular season games with 30 starts from 2010-14 before being released on July 27, 2015.

For his career, Galette has recorded 122 total tackles (87 solo), including 34 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks. He has also registered five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Last season, Galette played in all 16 games for New Orleans, recording 10 sacks to reach double digits in that category for the second consecutive year. His 22 combined sacks across the last two seasons ranked tied with Ryan Kerrigan for second-most in the NFC and tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

Galette played collegiately at Stillman College as a senior in 2009, earning second-team All-American honors with 56 tackles and 9.5 sacks that season. Prior to his time at Stillman, he played in 33 games at Temple from 2006-08 and was a second-team All-MAC selection as a junior.

Galette, 27, attended St. Joseph Regional H.S. in Montvale, N.J., where he played both linebacker and wide receiver. The native of Port Au Prince, Haiti was born on March 27, 1988.

