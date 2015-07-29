REDSKINS SIGN LB RYAN KERRIGAN TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

MEDIA ADVISORY:** Kerrigan will speak to media at the podium at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond following Head Coach Jay Gruden's press conference this afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to a multi-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kerrigan (6-4, 260) was drafted by the Redskins in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He started all 64 of the team's regular season games from 2011-14 as well as starting in the NFC Wild Card round during the 2012 season. He was selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl following the 2012 season.

"To get to a moment like this where you get a chance to play out the rest of your NFL career with the team that drafted you, the team that you love, the city that you love, it hasn't really hit me yet, but it's an awesome feeling," Kerrigan said. "Now it's my job to go reward the Redskins for the faith they put in me by playing well this year and for the rest of my career."

For his career, Kerrigan has compiled 248 tackles (52 for loss), 38 sacks, 16 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns). His 15 forced fumbles since entering the league in 2011 rank second in the NFL in that time frame.

Last season, Kerrigan tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (five) and ranked second in the NFC with a career-high 13.5 sacks. His 13.5 sacks tied him with Ken Harvey (1994) for the most by a Redskins linebacker in a single season.