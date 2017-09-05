 Skip to main content
Redskins Sign RB Chris Thompson To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Sep 05, 2017 at 07:44 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed running back Chris Thompson to a multi-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thompson (5-8, 191) was originally selected by the Redskins in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 35 career regular season games in his first four seasons, rushing 106 times for 584 yards with three rushing touchdowns and catching 90 passes for 616 yards with five receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Thompson played in all 16 games for the Redskins, posting career highs in rushing attempts (68), rushing yards (356), rushing touchdowns (three), receptions (49) and receiving yards (349) while matching his career high with two receiving touchdowns. He was one of only two players in the NFL to record at least 60 carries, 40 receptions and 15 kickoff returns in 2016 (Green Bay's Ty Montgomery).

Thompson played collegiately at Florida State, where he appeared in 38 games. As a senior in 2012, the second-team All-ACC honoree rushed 91 times for 687 yards and five touchdowns in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. That year, he was named the co-winner of the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award – given to the most courageous player in the conference – after returning from two broken vertebrae in his back.

Thompson, 26, attended Madison County H.S. in Madison, Fla., where he rushed for 2,300 yards and 33 touchdowns in helping lead his team to the state championship. He was born Oct. 20, 1990.

