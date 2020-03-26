News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign RBs Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic

Mar 26, 2020 at 01:30 PM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

redskins-statement-fire-bruce-allen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed running backs Peyton Barber and J.D, McKissic. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Barber (5-11, 225) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. He has appeared in 63 games with 28 starts and has rushed for 1,987 yards on 551 attempts with 15 rushing touchdowns. Barber has also hauled in 57 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, Barber appeared in all 16 contests and made seven starts. He rushed for 470 yards on 154 attempts and reeled in 16 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Barber rushed for a single season career-high six rushing touchdowns.

In 2018, Barber started in all 16 games in which he appeared and set single season career-highs in attempts (234), rushing yards (871), receptions (20) and scrimmage yards (963).

Barber played collegiately at Auburn where he appeared in 18 career games.

Barber, 25, attended Milton H.S. in Georgia. He was born June 27, 1994.

McKissic (5-10, 195) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent in by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He has appeared in 35 games with four starts and has rushed for 402 yards on 88 attempts with one rushing touchdown. McKissic has also registered 70 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, McKissic appeared in a single season career-high 16 contests and made three starts while registering single season career-highs in rushing yards (205), rushing average (5.4 avg.), and receptions (34).

McKissic has appeared in three postseason contests and hauled in three receptions for 18 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown reception against Dallas in the Wild Card Round of the 2018 postseason.

McKissic played collegiately at Arkansas State where he appeared in 50 career games and was a three-time Sun Belt All-Conference selection.

McKissic, 26, attended Central H.S. in Phenix City, Ala. He was born August 15, 1993.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders to host 60th annual Welcome Home Luncheon, presented by GCO Consulting Group

The annual event marks the kickoff of the 2022 regular season, pays tribute to the milestones achieved on and off the field, and raises money to support youth programs across the region.

news

Washington Commanders announce enhanced Gameday programming for preseason game vs. Carolina Panthers

The team will premiere new gameday experiences including the debut of the team's revamped Fight Song performed by the Marching Band, performances by the Command Force, featured artwork from the "Command the Canvas" art installation project and a "first look" at mascot categories.

news

Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise to set sail through the Caribbean Islands in March 2023

The seven-night excursion will sail the Caribbean seas from March 25 - April 1, 2023, aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, and feature Washington Legends and unforgettable team-themed events and celebrations.

news

Washington Commanders announce "Commanders Rally in Richmond" at River City Roll on Friday, Aug. 26

The "Commanders Rally in Richmond" will feature a series of activities and meet and greets with current Commanders players including Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Carson Wentz, Head Coach Ron Rivera, select Washington Legends and members of the Command Force.

news

Washington Commanders name Tyrae Reid Jr. to coaching staff

Reid will join the staff as an offensive assistant. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control Luke Del Rio.

news

Washington Commanders announce open voting for fans to help select Fight Song lyrics and team mascot as part of the team's inaugural season under a new name and brand identity

The Commanders Marching Band will premiere the revamped Fight Song during the team's preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2022. Fan voting to help select the updated Fight Song lyrics is open today and will run through Aug. 6

news

Washington Commanders announce celebrations, commemorations and programming beginning on July 9, 2022, in honor of the team's 90th anniversary season

Throughout this historical season, the team will honor its rich history on and off the field with activations for fans around the world.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule with events to be held across the region for fans

Commanders Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 18. Special events for fans include a free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th, and practices taking place in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system.

news

Washington, DC and FedExField selected to host the 2024 Army-Navy game

Washington Commanders and Events DC set to deliver world-class experience.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.

news

Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.

Advertising