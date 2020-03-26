Redskins Sign RBs Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed running backs Peyton Barber and J.D, McKissic. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Barber (5-11, 225) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. He has appeared in 63 games with 28 starts and has rushed for 1,987 yards on 551 attempts with 15 rushing touchdowns. Barber has also hauled in 57 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, Barber appeared in all 16 contests and made seven starts. He rushed for 470 yards on 154 attempts and reeled in 16 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Barber rushed for a single season career-high six rushing touchdowns.

In 2018, Barber started in all 16 games in which he appeared and set single season career-highs in attempts (234), rushing yards (871), receptions (20) and scrimmage yards (963).

Barber played collegiately at Auburn where he appeared in 18 career games.

Barber, 25, attended Milton H.S. in Georgia. He was born June 27, 1994.

McKissic (5-10, 195) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent in by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He has appeared in 35 games with four starts and has rushed for 402 yards on 88 attempts with one rushing touchdown. McKissic has also registered 70 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, McKissic appeared in a single season career-high 16 contests and made three starts while registering single season career-highs in rushing yards (205), rushing average (5.4 avg.), and receptions (34).

McKissic has appeared in three postseason contests and hauled in three receptions for 18 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown reception against Dallas in the Wild Card Round of the 2018 postseason.

McKissic played collegiately at Arkansas State where he appeared in 50 career games and was a three-time Sun Belt All-Conference selection.