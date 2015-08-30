News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign T Trent Williams To Contract Extension

Aug 30, 2015 at 10:31 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed tackle Trent Williams to a multi-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams (6-5, 337) was drafted by the Redskins in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 70 starts in addition to starting in the NFC Wild Card round during the 2012 season.

During his time in Washington, Williams has blossomed into one of the game's premier left tackles, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last three seasons. With the selection following the 2014 season, Williams joined Chris Samuels and Joe Jacoby as the only Redskins tackles to make three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl since the merger.

In each of his three Pro Bowl seasons, Williams helped Redskins running back Alfred Morris eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, contributing to Morris becoming only the second player in team history with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Williams has been an integral part in Washington's 6,564 rushing yards since 2012, the third-most in the NFL in that time frame.

Williams, 27, played collegiately at Oklahoma, where he started 39 of the 50 games in which he played and earned All-American honors as a senior in 2009. He attended Longview (Texas) H.S., where he was named to the All-East Texas first team and was a unanimous first-team All-District selection. He was born on July 19, 1988.

