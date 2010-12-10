Redskins Suspend Haynesworth For Four Games

The Redskins have suspended defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth without pay for the team's next four games for conduct detrimental to the club.
Haynesworth was notified of the club's decision this morning by General Manager Bruce Allen at Redskin Park.
Redskins' head coach Mike Shanahan issued the following statement:
"Despite the club's numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time. Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.
"Yesterday, when Albert was at Redskin Park, he told our General Manager Bruce Allen that he [Haynesworth] would no longer speak with me. Although suspending any player is not a decision that a head coach enters into lightly, I believe the situation has reached the point where the club clearly has no alternative."