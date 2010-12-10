News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Suspend Haynesworth For Four Games

Dec 10, 2010 at 10:45 AM
166598.jpg


The Redskins have suspended defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth without pay for the team's next four games for conduct detrimental to the club.

Haynesworth was notified of the club's decision this morning by General Manager Bruce Allen at Redskin Park.

Redskins' head coach Mike Shanahan issued the following statement:

"Despite the club's numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time. Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.

"Yesterday, when Albert was at Redskin Park, he told our General Manager Bruce Allen that he [Haynesworth] would no longer speak with me. Although suspending any player is not a decision that a head coach enters into lightly, I believe the situation has reached the point where the club clearly has no alternative."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows: Isabel Diaz, Alonso Escalante, LaQuaid Manago, Mohamed Kourouma, Steve Calhoun and Corey Woods.

news

Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.

news

Washington Commanders release 2022 schedule

Commanders appear in Two Primetime Matchups, including Thursday Night Football in Chicago and Monday Night Football in Philadelphia. All home games kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Commanders announced the following roster move.

news

Washington Commanders announce list of undrafted free agents

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Our Draft Party is one week away. Here's what you need to know.

The Washington Commanders' draft party for fans will feature meet-and-greets, alumni, photo opportunities and more.

news

Washington Commanders announce 'Command the Canvas' art installation project at FedExField

As part of the Washington Commanders' inaugural season, the team is calling all local DMV graphic designers and artists to submit ideas for a chance for their artwork to be displayed at FedExField during the 2022 season.

news

The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

The groundbreaking marketing, media and entertainment studio will meet and connect with fans and partners around the world right where they are through storytelling-focused and data-driven creative content.

news

Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

This program will provide the Commanders with access to talented coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities ("HBCUs") while giving a diverse set of applicants the opportunity to advance their careers while learning and growing with an NFL coaching staff.

Advertising