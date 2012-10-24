News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Teach Positivity With Football

Oct 24, 2012 at 02:55 AM
Paul_FlagFootball.JPG


Tuesdays are typically an NFL players' day away from the office, an opportunity to step away from football and relax.

That wasn't the case for Stephen Bowen, Niles Paul, Brandon Banks and Joshua Morgan, who spent yesterday at FedExField as part of the Live Positively Youth Flag Football Clinic, presented by the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Coca-Cola.

"These days, every kid wants to stay in and play video games.  They don't really want to go out and ride bikes like I did when I was a kid," Bowen said between games.  "This is a chance for them to come out here and have some fun, so that's great.

"We also have a chance to remind kids to stay hydrated and live a positive life."

Coca-Cola's Live Positively initiative is a partnership between the Redskins, Coca-Cola and other Washington, D.C.-area professional sports teams to combat childhood obesity.

This was the third year for this Redskins event, with each team in the area offering a fitness clinic to area youth, focusing on healthy habits, positive attitudes and fitness.

For Tuesday's event, the Redskins invited more than 200 middle school students from Washington D.C. and Prince George's County school districts.  After warming up with the players, the students played two 20-minute football games with a member of the Redskins.

"It's give-back Tuesday, and I'm just out here having fun with the kids," Banks said on the sideline.  "When I was a kid, I remember the older athletes coming back and giving back in my community, encouraging me.

"If I can come out here and give them a positive attitude, give them some feedback on some of the things that I went through, they'll want to stay active and live positive too."

