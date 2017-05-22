Redskins Wide Receiver Josh Doctson Will Be 'Full For Everything' At OTAs

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said on Monday that Doctson has been "looking good" during the first two phases of offseason workouts as he's on the road to redemption following a rookie season stunted by Achilles issues.

After missing the majority of offseason workouts last summer, Doctson was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list the week before the Redskins' regular season opener. But the TCU product – whom the Redskins selected with the No. 22-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft – appeared in just two games before being sidelined once again by Achilles injuries for the final 14 contests.

Doctson finished the year with just two catches for 66 yards.

Despite his injury-plagued debut season, Doctson is expected to play a large role in Washington's offense this season. The Redskins' top two wide receivers from the last three years – Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson – signed with other NFC teams during the offseason.

Doctson, along with free agent signing Terrelle Pryor Sr., is expected to help replace their production.

"I'm excited to see Josh Doctson," said wide receiver Jamison Crowder last month. "He played two games last year came in and made a big play against Dallas [Cowboys]. Everybody knows he's pretty capable of making plays."

To help make up for lost time during his rookie season, Doctson was one of the wide receivers who joined quarterback Trent Williams in March for a private workout session in Florida under the tutelage of Jon Gruden.

While Cousins had thrown to Doctson last season, it helped the two reconnect and regain footing on how the wide receiver runs his routes and moves on the field.

"I want these guys to get to know our culture and understand how we work as Redskins and the way we go about our business to make sure they adapt well," Cousins said. "It's a process and that's what OTAs and minicamp are all about. I want to make sure we are a well-oiled machine come Week 1."