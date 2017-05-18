Redskins Will Ease Junior Galette, DeAngelo Hall Back In During Returns

Washington, of course, has quite a few new faces that will be making their OTA debuts as Redskins, particularly on the defensive side of the football. Alabama products Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson are entering their rookie seasons while the team added Pro Bowl linebacker Zack Brown and safety D.J. Swearinger in free agency.

As the position battles play out, though, veteran linebacker Junior Galette and safety DeAngelo Hall will be among the players that will continue to rehab from season-ending injuries suffered last year.

Galette, who suffered a torn Achilles last July, has been participating in on-field drills during Phase 2 workouts, but head coach Jay Gruden said that the team will "probably keep him out of the team stuff for OTAs" but could be a full participant by training camp.

"The trainers have the final word and obviously Junior has a major say in how he's feeling," Gruden said this week. "So we'll go from there."

Galette originally signed with the Redskins in 2015 but has yet to participate in a regular season game with Washington, suffering two different Achilles tears. When he was last healthy with the New Orleans Saints, Galette totaled 22 sacks during the 2013-14 seasons.