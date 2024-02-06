Adam Peters takes important first steps in draft process at Senior Bowl

Figuring out how the Commanders should use their draft capital -- the have five picks in the top 100 -- is one of, if not the most important part of Peters' job. Most of the outside attention is on the No. 2 overall pick, which Peters called "a great opportunity." Many speculate that Washington could take a quarterback at that spot, and there are several players available at the position if that's the direction Peters and Quinn choose to go.

None of the players projected to go in the top 10 picks attended the Senior Bowl, though, which serves as a reminder that as important as it is to get the right player with the second pick, there's a good chance that much of Washington's future will be shaped by the rest of the draft capital.

As Peters told Logan Paulsen and Bryan Colbert Jr. on a recent episode of "Command Center," all the draft picks are "very valuable."

"In order to be successful in the draft, it's about that process," Peters said. "It's about...having coaches and scouts and analytics, everything on the same page. Everybody's on the same page, communicating with each other."

Peters and the Commanders are still months away from making finals decisions on their draft picks. The scouting combine will present more opportunities in three weeks to see players in person, and the staff will have several discussions on how each prospect fits within their new vision for the roster. The Senior Bowl was one of the first steps towards making those choices.