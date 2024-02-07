Five things to know about Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

5. He's been Dan Quinn's right-hand man for years.

This is the third time Whitt and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn have worked together. He was on the Falcons' staff during Quinn's final season with the team and followed him to the Cowboys in 2021. Now, Whitt is with Quinn again in Washington, with his first opportunity to be a defensive coordinator no less.

There's a reason why Quinn wants to keep Whitt around; according to the head coach, Whitt has "special traits about him."

"I've just seen the detail, the connection, the play style," Quinn said.

Quinn listed off several areas that Whitt excels at over other coaches. For starters, he knows how to teach proper tackling techniques in the open field, and considering how much modern offenses like to spread out their skill players, that quality matters.

"You better be a good tackling team and you better know how to get the ball away and show good disguises to make the quarterback have to read the coverages after he has the ball in his hand," Quinn said. "And Joe's been exceptional at that through his career."

This will be Whitt's first opportunity to call plays, but Quinn is confident that he is ready for the task.