Rivera reflects on how the Commanders upset the Eagles

That is a difficult decision to make, because Hurts can be a problem in all three areas. His abilities as a passer have improved from last season -- his 333 yards against the Minnesota Vikings is a prime example of that -- and he can be just as impressive with his legs -- he beat the Green Bay Packers with 157 rushing yards on 17 carries.

There are also games, like the 48-22 win over the New York Giants, where he can let other players thrive. He still had 77 rushing yards in the Week 14 victory, but it was Miles Sanders who controlled the running game with 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders managed to contain Hurts and the Eagles in every facet. Not only did Hurts put up some of his worst passing numbers (175 yards on 26 attempts), but it was also one of his less impressive nights on the ground (28 yards on six carries).

The Commanders held the Eagles' offense to less than 300 total yards, which happened only two times in the regular season.