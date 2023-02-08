Take a look back at the last five players drafted with the 16th overall pick

The Buffalo Bills have had one of best defenses in each of the last five seasons, including the top spot in 2021, and Tremaine Edmunds has been one of the unit's most important pieces.

There is something for everyone to like about Edmunds, from his availability -- he has 74 starts over the last five seasons -- to his production, which includes at least 565 career tackles. His best performances came in 2019 and 2020, both of which were Pro Bowl seasons for him, but he has been consistent for his entire career. He plays a role in every part of the Bills' defense, which is why PFF ranked him as the fifth-best linebacker in 2022.