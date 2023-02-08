Commanders position review | Defensive line

The Washington Commanders are about a month removed from wrapping up the 2022 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now it is time to start looking at 2023 and how the team can build off its 8-8-1 finish.

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Here are the positions we have covered so far:

Next up is the defensive line

On the roster

Key takeaways

-- Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen were a force: There might not have been a better duo in the NFL at defensive tackle than Allen and Payne.

Allen, who signed a multiyear extension prior to the 2021 season, continued to live up to expectations. Since signing that deal, he has had two trips to the Pro Bowl with 16.5 sacks and 127 tackles. This year, he was even more disruptive with two forced fumbles, three pass deflections and his first career interception. What's more, he has harassed quarterbacks with 47 quarterback hurries in a two-year span.

It was Payne, however, who took the biggest jump on the Commanders' defensive line. Payne, who had 14.5 career sacks heading into the 2022 season, was never a bad player, but his improvements took him from being an above average defender to one of the most dominant players in the interior. There were only two defensive tackles with more sacks in 2022: Kansas City's Chris Jones and the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams.