Robinson Hopes Speed Thrills Redskins





Aldrick Robinson majored in philosophy at Southern Methodist University before being drafted by the Redskins in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.

"I grew up rooting for Dallas," said the Waxahachie, Texas native in an April 30 interview shortly after he was drafted. "Everybody was rooting for Dallas."

Robinson has had a change in rooting interest – a new philosophy, if you will, for the 22-year-old – since joining the Redskins. Turns out eggs can't be unscrambled, but they can be made into a delicious omelet.

After spending his high school and college years in Texas, Robinson is excited to bring his talents to Washington, D.C.

"I bring versatility. I'm a speedy guy, I'm quick," said Robinson. "I have good hands, I have a good all-around game, and I'll be able to contribute on special teams, also."

June Jones was Robinson's coach at SMU, and spoke highly of the 5-10, 178-pound receiver.

Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan went to Jones, a former NFL head coach, for the scoop on Robinson, and Shanahan was impressed.

Jones took over the head coaching job at SMU in Robinson's sophomore season. He helped restore the Mustangs to a winning program years after the 1987 and 1988 seasons were canceled due to team infractions, and Jones also helped Robinson became a well-rounded receiver.

"Every down, every play you've got to read the coverage in June Jones' offense," Robinson said. "That allows me to be able to read the defenses in the NFL."

Robinson finished second in SMU program history with 3,314 career receiving yards and fourth with 181 career receptions.

He caught a touchdown in 11-of-14 games his senior season, and became the second player in Mustangs history with 30 career touchdowns and improved his single-season record with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2010.

Robinson has the speed to go the distance on any play.