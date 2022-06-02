Ron Rivera | Montez Sweat 'becomes more and more dynamic'

On the growth he's expecting from DE Montez Sweat this year:

"I think his presence. I think as far as his skillset goes, it's understanding how to use it. He's got a tremendous skillset, he really does, and as he continues to grow and learn and understand how to use it, he becomes more and more dynamic as well. I think it's the same thing with Chase. Once we get Chase back on the field it is understanding how to use his skillset, not just the raw power that he has, or the athleticism. For Montez, it's the same thing. But I think if you haven't noticed he brings a little bit of energy. You hear his voice out there and you hear how it ramps things up, which we've got to keep it down. We're trying to not get anybody hurt right now. We're really just trying to learn and grow and develop."

On if Young can be coached up about the mental aspects of the game during this time:

"Yes. Again, it's seeing the installations and seeing the tape afterwards, getting an opportunity to listen to the coaches as they point out the things that are happening that are good and bad. You can learn from that."

On how an effective run game along with opening up the playbook with Wentz's physical skills can successfully marry the two style: