Chase Young remains confident in his recovery process

Young, who sustained his knee injury six months ago, is in high spirits regarding his recovery, which falls in line with the last update he provided in January during the team’s exit interviews. He said his knees were "getting better every day," and he was determined to make a full recovery as soon as possible.

Five months later, Young remains optimistic about his progress. He said he's at the stage where he can start running, which is certainly a good sign. With that in mind, he's still of the mindset that he needs to be patient, so he's not rushing back onto the field just yet.

"It's a lot more to go, obviously," Young said. "Right now, I'm just taking it one day at a time and just trying to get back with my team."

While speaking to the media after practice, Young said there's not a timetable for his return, and coach Ron Rivera backed that up by saying it's still too early to tell when he will participate.

"The doctor has been pleased with it," Rivera said. "There is a plan, they're working on that plan, and we'll see where he is once we get ready for training camp."

In the meantime, Young is back at the facility enjoying the fact that he can be on the field in some capacity to help his teammates.