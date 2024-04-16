KJ Henry reflects on rookie season, plans to improve in Year 2

It's still too early for Henry to know how exactly he fits into the new scheme that head coach Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and defensive line coach Darryl Tapp are constructing this offseason, but Henry is going to be ready for whatever his future holds. He's been working out with the rest of his teammates and building his own routine to maintain a long, successful NFL career.

He's watching a lot of the veterans to learn how they've been able to accomplish the feat.

"When are they getting in the building? When are they starting their day?" Henry said. "Then obviously as I get into my day-to-day, that's when it can get a little different, whether it be what I'm eating, my maintenance, when I lift and all that good stuff."

The most important thing for Henry is not to waste any time.

"There's no point in me just going home and doing nothing for the rest of the day just because I can," he said. "It's like, keeping putting in the work."

Henry doesn't like to make goals or expectations for himself heading into a new season. All he wants to do is make sure that he plays better than the year before. He believes he set a standard for himself as a rookie; now he wants to rise above it.