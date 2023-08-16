Sam Howell | 'I'm very pleased with our performance offensively'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media after practice on Aug. 16. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On the past two days of practice:

"I thought it was a good two days of work. I'm very pleased with our performance offensively. I thought we did some really good things as a group. Obviously there was a couple pressures that they got us on, which were just kind of things that we didn't really game plan for. But we went back after yesterday and watched the film and were able to come out here today and have some answers for those things. It's more difficult when you're not really game planning for another team, but I think for the most part we did a really good job."

On if he feels better about his game after facing another defense:

"Yeah, I mean I love going against our defense too. We have a really good defense, so it's fun going against them as well. But it is cool to come out here against another team and know that you can come out here against another team and do some good things. It's definitely a good confidence booster for me and a good confidence booster for our offense. We can come out here and play with anybody if we just control it and do our jobs."

On if not being named the starter yet has bothered him:

"I just take it one day at a time and try to do everything I can to take advantage of the opportunity that I do have and take advantage of those first team reps that I have right now and try to do everything I can to solidify myself as this title. The title doesn't change anything from a work standpoint, I try to do everything I can to be the best player I can be every single day, no matter who I'm taking reps with."

On if QB Lamar Jackson shared any advice with him:

"Nah, I didn't get a chance to chop it up with him. We were kind of on different fields the whole time, so I didn't really get a chance to see him and catch up with him."

On if there is any concern about the decision on who will start coming sooner rather than later:

"Honestly for me, I want them to do what they think is what's best for the team. It really dosen't matter to me as far as when. I'm confident in my abilities. If they make the decision tomorrow or if they make it the night before the game, it doesn't matter. I'm confident in my abilities and I know I can go out there and play well and be successful and give my team a chance to win."

On if he thinks he has proven he should be the starter:

"I think just throughout this whole entire process I've been pleased with what I've done. I think there's still things that I can improve on and show improvement on. I'm still not satisfied with my development. I still think there's things I can improve on, but I do feel like I've put myself in a good spot."

On where he wants to improve:

"I think in all areas of my game I'm always trying to get better and trying to get more consistent. I think over time with more reps, I've gotten a lot more consistent. I just would like to keep building on that."

On Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy seeing him overthink less:

"I think the main thing is I'm just more confident in the offense and I'm way more comfortable out there calling the plays and knowing what we're trying to accomplish with the play that we're calling. I feel like I'm in a really good place mentally with what EB's trying to do and we're on the same page. It's just a lot of fun going out there now. I'm kind of just playing instinctive at this point. I'm going back to just playing football at this point. There's not really much thinking going on because I'm very comfortable with the offense."

On his thoughts about the joint practices:

"It was great. It was a great opportunity to come out here and practice against a good team, a good defense. They do a really good job over here in Baltimore, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It was a great opportunity for us as an offense to come out here and get better. Just try to show what we can do and if we do make mistakes to learn from those mistakes. I thought it was a good two days for us as a group. I was very pleased with the stuff we were able to put on tape so I feel good coming out of here."

On his appreciation for WR Terry McLaurin:

"I love Terry. He's an awesome competitor. It was so much fun to watch him yesterday, especially when they had, [CB] Marlon Humphrey on him for pretty much most of the day. Terry was kind of fired up and he had a really good day. It's just so much fun to go out there knowing I have a guy that no matter who's covering him, he's going to get open and he's going to make a play. It just makes my job so much easier."

On his chemistry with the wide receivers:

"I think it has only gotten better. I feel like we're in a really good place. We've done a lot of work in the offseason and training camp and we're in a really good spot. Then just coming out here, going against another team and getting those reps, that's only going to make us better. I feel like we're in a good spot."

On his role as a leader when things get chippy: