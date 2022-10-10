Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim enjoys 'dream' Week 5 weekend

"That was one of the coolest days of my life, honestly," Oppenheim said. "Seeing the facilities, seeing the Super Bowl trophies, meeting the team…that was a dream. I watch all these guys every week. I know everyone who has ever put on a jersey, and yesterday was just one of the coolest experiences of my life."

On Sunday, he took in the scenes of Washington's pregame warm up on the sidelines alongside his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nürk. Though the German-born, Paris-based supermodel did not grow up watching the Burgundy & Gold like her beau, she has understood, as Oppenheim put it jokingly, that "she has no choice" and was all smiles while rocking her Washington hoodie. Meanwhile, Oppenheim who was wearing a Chase Young jersey, got in a bear hug with Chase Young shortly before kickoff.

The two were back to California on Monday and will be taking in their next Commanders game in person in the state in which they live when Washington faces off against San Francisco on Christmas Eve. And while Oppenheim's real estate realm has famously been confined to SoCal, he did not rule out a chance to expand his work to the DMV for his favorite team.