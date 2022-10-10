News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim enjoys 'dream' Week 5 weekend

Oct 10, 2022 at 02:53 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

10082022 Jason Oppenheim EF004
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The origin of Jason Oppenheim's Washington fandom belies its evolution. The deep love he came to develop for the team started out rather superficially as a 4-year-old kid.

"Burgundy was my favorite color," Oppenheim said. "We were watching a game, and I asked my dad who that team was, and I've been a diehard fan ever since. It's been Redskins, now Commanders, my whole life, and it'll always be the Commanders."

His fandom made the Selling Sunset star, who comes from a California family, a bit of a black -- or should we say, burgundy -- sheep. That has never hindered his passion, though, and four decades later, it continues to run strong. Ahead of Washington's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, Oppenheim made the cross-country trip for a special experience with the Commanders.

On Saturday, the real estate mogul, who is used to walkthroughs in multi-million-dollar mansions, was on the field witnessing the Commanders walkthrough practice before the Titans game. He was given a tour of the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, kicked a couple field goals with Tress Way and Camaron Cheeseman, went into the locker rooms and met several players. He also got in some facetime with the Commanders team dog, Mando.

10082022 Jason Oppenheim EF020
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

"That was one of the coolest days of my life, honestly," Oppenheim said. "Seeing the facilities, seeing the Super Bowl trophies, meeting the team…that was a dream. I watch all these guys every week. I know everyone who has ever put on a jersey, and yesterday was just one of the coolest experiences of my life."

On Sunday, he took in the scenes of Washington's pregame warm up on the sidelines alongside his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nürk. Though the German-born, Paris-based supermodel did not grow up watching the Burgundy & Gold like her beau, she has understood, as Oppenheim put it jokingly, that "she has no choice" and was all smiles while rocking her Washington hoodie. Meanwhile, Oppenheim who was wearing a Chase Young jersey, got in a bear hug with Chase Young shortly before kickoff.

The two were back to California on Monday and will be taking in their next Commanders game in person in the state in which they live when Washington faces off against San Francisco on Christmas Eve. And while Oppenheim's real estate realm has famously been confined to SoCal, he did not rule out a chance to expand his work to the DMV for his favorite team.

"I'd love to sell Commanders their houses," Oppenheim said. "I would come out here and do that."

Related Content

news

Dyami Brown calls 2 TD performance vs. Titans 'a blessing'

Brown, a former third-round pick in 2021, led the team with 105 receiving yards and scored both of the Commanders' touchdowns in Week 5.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 5 loss

For the fourth time in as many weeks, the Washington Commanders watched the clock die down with the scoreboard not in their favor. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' fourth-straight loss.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' Week 5 matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

news

Commanders-Titans Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Media roundup | Rivera, Commanders players reflect on Week 5

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Here is a look at some of the quotes from their press conferences.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's Week 5 loss to Tennessee

The Washington Commanders were back at FedExField for Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans could not pull out a win in the final seconds with a 21-17 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon, presented by the inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders fall short to Titans after game-sealing INT

Titans linebacker David Long secured an interception at the Tennessee 1-yard line to hand the Commanders a defeat.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Titans inactives, Week 5

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Brian Robinson Jr. activated for Week 5 vs. Titans

Robinson had a strong week of practice in his return after suffering two gunshot wounds in late August.

news

Wake Up Washington | Final preparations for the Commanders' clash with the Titans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

news

3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Titans

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField in Week 5 for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

Advertising