Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris

Jan 08, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition. Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward.

As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary. Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach. I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise.

To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry's best and most talented individuals. As such, we will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward. I consider these decisions to be among the most critical I make for the franchise – attracting exceptional talent, empowering them to lead and holding them accountable. I look forward to being personally involved throughout this process.

This is a crucial offseason for the Commanders, and we continue to be motivated and inspired by the way the fans have responded since we took ownership last summer. Stewarding this franchise is a responsibility we don't take lightly, and we're eager to lay the foundation for the next chapter of Commanders football.

news

How to watch Managing Partner Josh Harris' end of season press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris will address the media today following the decision to relieve Ron Rivera of his duties as the franchise's head coach.
news

Statement from former head coach Ron Rivera

Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thanks fans, players, coaches and the franchise's ownership group.
news

Statements from Bob Myers and Rick Spielman

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman provide statements on joining the Commanders' search committee for a new head coach.
news

Commanders part ways with Ron Rivera as head coach

Rivera, who first joined the franchise after the 2019 season, was 26-40-1 leading the Commanders. 
news

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

The Commanders now have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after ending the season with a 4-13 record.
news

Commanders receive No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season.
news

Terry McLaurin gets fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season

After making a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the 2023 season finale, McLaurin surpassed 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. McLaurin is the first receiver in franchise history, which has included the likes of Hall of Famer Art Monk, Santana Moss, Gary Clark and several more, to do so in four consecutive seasons.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Practice notes | Multiple starters ruled out vs. Cowboys

Tariq Castro-Fields, Kendall Fuller and Christian Holmes have all been placed on Injured Reserve. 
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting Dallas in Week 18

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to getting an upset and spoiling the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East, presented by KIA.
news

Wake Up Washington | Final prep for the final game

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
