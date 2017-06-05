Su'a Cravens Showing Athleticism In Return To Safety

The 21-year-old, of course, played safety during a productive collegiate career at USC, but moving slightly back in the defensive scheme, understandably, takes time to feel comfortable with over months of offseason work.

But over the first two weeks of OTAs, Cravens has shown no issues with being placed back at safety, this time in the NFL.

"I like what he's doing right now," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden last week. "You know, we're out here without pads on, and we know the importance of being able to tackle at safety, so we obviously can't see that and the angles. Based on his football knowledge and his skill set, I think he'll be a good tackler. I think the key for him is his angles and playing coverage and playing in the post, playing two-deep, playing quarters, all those different things and seeing how he does, seeing how he reacts to the ball."

Last week, Cravens showcased his ballhawking abilities, picking off a pair of passes during Tuesday's OTA session at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., according to Gruden.

The hope is that plays like that will translate over to the regular season on a defense that is focused on creating more turnovers.

Last season, only two of Washington's 13 interceptions came from safeties.

In 40 career games at USC, Cravens recorded nine interceptions.