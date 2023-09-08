News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terry McLaurin ACTIVE for Sunday, Chase Young listed as QUESTIONABLE

Sep 08, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be active for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after another full day of practice on Friday. 

Chase Young, who has been dealing with a stinger since the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, is listed as questionable for Sunday. 

McLaurin has made steady progress from the turf toe he suffered in the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens. He was at practice on Wednesday in full pads but was listed as "limited" as the team tried to ease him back into the lineup. He ran through the script of plays the team assigned him, and he sounded confident in the locker room after the day of work. 

Rivera said Wednesday that McLaurin had "a good day." 

"He took the reps that we had listed for him and he looked good," Rivera said. "So, obviously the opportunity to increase them tomorrow will both certainly occur." 

McLaurin was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. 

"I'm confident with where things are right now," McLaurin said. "I'm just gonna continue to try to have a good day tomorrow and see how I feel waking up after today and take it from there."

Young expressed a similar amount of confidence to reporters about his availability on Wednesday, saying that he is "ready to go." He has been listed as "limited" throughout the week, but whether Young actually suits up against the Cardinals will be determined by his visit with the doctor. Young's visit with the doctor will be later today.

"He's doing everything he can to get himself ready to play. We have reps scripted for him," Rivera said. "We have certain periods that he can participate in and again, it's gonna be all up to what happens with the doctor's visit that he has coming up soon and we'll go from there. But the young man is chomping at the bit. He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play. 

"Again, if he's cleared, he'll go." 

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was also optimistic about Young, saying that it's the healthiest the defensive end has looked since his rookie season. 

"We're waiting on the blessing from the doctors to give him the green light and when we get that, then it'll go with," Del Rio said. 

Benjamin St-Juste, who was on the injury report with an ankle issue, is also cleared to play on Sunday. Wide receiver Dax Milne (groin) was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning that he will miss the next four games. It is possible the Commanders will elevate either Kazmeir Allen or Jamison Crowder to catch punts, a responsibility previously held by Milne, but those decisions will come on Saturday.  

Defensive end James Smith-Williams was added to the injury report with an oblique issues and is questionable for Sunday.

