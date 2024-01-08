Terry McLaurin gets fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season

Terry McLaurin just made franchise history against the Dallas Cowboys.

After making a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the 2023 season finale, McLaurin surpassed 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. McLaurin is the first receiver in franchise history, which has included the likes of Hall of Famer Art Monk, Santana Moss, Gary Clark and several more, to do so in four consecutive seasons.

"I think it would definitely mean a lot," McLaurin said on Friday. "There's a lot of great receivers that I've had the chance to study and meet since I've been here, whether it's Ary Monk or Gary Clark, just the whole Posse and [Santana Moss], who's right around the corner. There's numerous guys who have walked these halls and played on the field out there and had really great seasons. So...to be the first at anything part of this organization, that would be very humbling."

But over the last three games, McLaurin's production has risen rapidly. He had six catches of 141 yards -- a career high and currently his own 100-yard game of the season -- and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Two weeks later against the San Francisco 49ers, he grabbed a 42-yard pass from Howell and scored his fourth touchdown of the season.

From Weeks 15-17, McLaurin has 252 yards on 13 receptions -- numbers that are much closer to what we have come to expect from McLaurin.