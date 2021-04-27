'Terry's Doing Terry Things': Former Coaches Make Sense Of McLaurin's Rapid Rise

What sets McLaurin apart, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said, is his "rare combination" of speed, strength, mental capacity and willingness to get better. Most players McLaurin's size (6-foot, 210 pounds) don't run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. Those that do, Hartline added, don't have as good of feet or ability to change direction. And even if a wideout has all of these physical traits, he likely doesn't have the intelligence, laser-focused mentality or thirst for information that McLaurin does.

Considering McLaurin's makeup, it's not surprising that he's been efficient everywhere he's been dating back to his days at Cathedral. It all comes down to making the most of his chances, and McLaurin has pounced on every single one.

"Terry just took another step in his progression as an NFL receiver," Hartline said of McLaurin's 2020 campaign, "and a lot of things he was doing weren't out of left field. It's basically what he is and how he operates. He's just having more opportunities to do it."

In Hartline's mind, McLaurin is using the same problem-solving skills he honed as an elite special teamer at Ohio State. The Buckeyes' culture is built on their best players playing special teams, and according to Meyer, McLaurin was one of the best gunners he’s ever had. In these situations, there was no margin for error. If McLaurin did not do his job at a high level, he risked giving up a game-altering play.