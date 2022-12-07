The case for Daron Payne to make his first Pro Bowl

Of all the areas of Payne's game that he has improved upon -- he is currently tied for the second-most tackles for loss in the NFL and has the fifth-most total tackles among all defensive tackles -- his abilities as a pass-rusher have looked the most impressive. He has nearly doubled his career-high in sacks (8.5) and has already surpassed his previous high in quarterback hits (16).

The reason for his growth is easy for defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to see; he is focusing on the finer details of his skill set.

"Three years now that I've been here with him, every year he buys in more, which most players do," Zgonina said. "Now, he is getting to the point where he understands his strengths and his weaknesses and works at those every day."

Zgonina has also noticed that Payne is finishing his pass rushes more often, which is the one thing he did not do last year. He would get to the quarterback, Zgonina said, but he would not know what to do when he got there. That has changed, and now he has been a terror for signal-callers.