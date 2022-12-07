News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The case for Daron Payne to make his first Pro Bowl

Dec 07, 2022 at 02:57 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 2.49.19 PM

There is no other way to say it: Daron Payne has been one of the best defensive tackles in football.

Not that it should be a surprise; Payne has always been an exceptional player. It is why Washington took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and his talent has shown up in the box score over the past four seasons.

Things have been elevated even further in 2022, though. He has been a dominant force for the Commanders' defensive front with career-highs in nearly every statistical category.

That is why it should be an easy decision for you to vote Payne to his first Pro Bowl, then check out his performance this season and vote again.

"I think Daron is hitting his own stride, and he's really elevated his game to a high level and has really been able to help me play better," said fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. "Seeing him dominate week in and week out all year is really making me raise my game to his level."

Of all the areas of Payne's game that he has improved upon -- he is currently tied for the second-most tackles for loss in the NFL and has the fifth-most total tackles among all defensive tackles -- his abilities as a pass-rusher have looked the most impressive. He has nearly doubled his career-high in sacks (8.5) and has already surpassed his previous high in quarterback hits (16).

The reason for his growth is easy for defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to see; he is focusing on the finer details of his skill set.

"Three years now that I've been here with him, every year he buys in more, which most players do," Zgonina said. "Now, he is getting to the point where he understands his strengths and his weaknesses and works at those every day."

Zgonina has also noticed that Payne is finishing his pass rushes more often, which is the one thing he did not do last year. He would get to the quarterback, Zgonina said, but he would not know what to do when he got there. That has changed, and now he has been a terror for signal-callers.

Just ask some of the quarterbacks Payne has taken down this season. He had an easy path to blast the Houston Texans' Davis Mills for a seven-yard sack, for example, resulting in a three-and-out. What's more, he has directly contributed to wiping away any momentum gained by offense. Payne came up with two critical sacks on Daniel Jones last week, one of which was in overtime that forced the Giants to punt.

Related Links

All that production is the result of the hard work he put in during the months leading up to the season. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio put it best: "He was a man on a mission."

"It was tremendous, the way he approached it," Del Rio said. "Very much kept the team first. He's been excellent."

But Payne's effect on the passing game does not stop at racking up sacks; he also leads all the Commanders' defensive linemen with five pass deflections (another career high).

"He's very disruptive," Del Rio said. "He's around, he's hard to block and he's around. Opportunities are there. So for him, it was more about focusing on the finish and I think he's done a good job of getting that done this year."

The Commanders boast a defensive line that has been one of the best in the league this season, but there is a strong argument that Payne has been the best piece of it.

So, show Payne some love and send him to his first career Pro Bowl.

Related Content

news

Taylor Heinicke's best moments from the 2022 season so far

There have already been some tremendous plays from Heinicke over the past two months, so let's look at some of Heinicke's best moments from this season so far.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preparing for the final stretch

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

news

Jon Allen wants 'stadium rockin' for Week 15 SNF matchup vs. Giants

The Burgundy & Gold is commanding the spotlight for this game and now more than ever this season, it needs fans to command the stands. Allen is going to personally help with that push.

news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with the Virginia High School League Football state championships

The Washington Commanders-VHSL Partnership for the Football State Championships Will Be First Stop on Washington Commanders-OrthoVirginia Community Pop-Up Tour and an Opportunity to Highlight the Top Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Schools Competing on the Field.

news

From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein breaks down the positions where Washington will need to get healthy at during the bye week.

news

Charles Leno, Jr. named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

With his selection, Charles Leno, Jr. becomes the inaugural Washington Commanders' player to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bye week will help Commanders 'an awful lot'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

news

Rivera: SNF matchup vs. Giants 'awesome' opportunity

There are 13 days between now and the home contest, but coach Ron Rivera is already excited about seeing his team perform.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 13 game vs. New York

The Washington Commanders hit the road for a big game outside the Big Apple in Week 12 but could not get the win they needed to massively improve their playoff chances, as the game finished 20-20. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's first tie since 2016.

news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Processing the tie in New York

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Advertising