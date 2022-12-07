Taylor Heinicke's best moments from the 2022 season so far

The touchdown pass to Terry against the Packers.

Washington was struggling in the first two quarters of Heinicke's first start. The offense was struggling, and after a Heinicke interception was returned for a touchdown, the team was down 14-3 at the start of the second quarter.

Fortunately, there was still plenty of time for the Commanders to come back, and after going into halftime with a 14-10 score, Heinicke reminded everyone that he can make some truly clutch throws.

The play came five minutes into the Commanders' opening drive of the third quarter. There was no hesitation from Heinicke as he prepared to throw at the Packers' 45-yard line. He saw McLaurin sprinting down the right sideline, and seeing as McLaurin has some of the best hands in the league, it was an easy decision for the quarterback.