Commanders select S Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick 

The Washington Commanders have drafted University of Washington safety Dominique Hampton with the 161st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hampton (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) spent six seasons with the Huskies and was a major contributor for five. He had to wait until 2022 to be a full-time starter, but he made the most of his opportunities with 151 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2023.

"Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He's more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Hampton's traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value."

A former track star at Centenniel High School, Hampton is starting to hit his stride as a run-stopping defensive back. His 109 tackles led the team and ranked fifth in the Pac-12. He was one of the Huskies' best defenders in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Michigan, recording 10 stops and one pass-breakup.

The Commanders have needed more help in the secondary since Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl both left the team in free agency. They've already added a young cornerback in the second round with Michigan CB Mike Sainrisil, but considering how many explosive plays the team gave up in 2023 and the fact that it ranked last in passing yards allowed, the Burgundy & Gold could use all the help they can get.