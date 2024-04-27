 Skip to main content
Commanders select S Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick 

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:25 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have drafted University of Washington safety Dominique Hampton with the 161st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hampton (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) spent six seasons with the Huskies and was a major contributor for five. He had to wait until 2022 to be a full-time starter, but he made the most of his opportunities with 151 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2023.

"Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He's more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Hampton's traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value."

A former track star at Centenniel High School, Hampton is starting to hit his stride as a run-stopping defensive back. His 109 tackles led the team and ranked fifth in the Pac-12. He was one of the Huskies' best defenders in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Michigan, recording 10 stops and one pass-breakup.

The Commanders have needed more help in the secondary since Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl both left the team in free agency. They've already added a young cornerback in the second round with Michigan CB Mike Sainrisil, but considering how many explosive plays the team gave up in 2023 and the fact that it ranked last in passing yards allowed, the Burgundy & Gold could use all the help they can get.

The hope is that Hampton's impressive physical traits for the position, willingness to tackle and high football instincts will help shore up the defensive backfield and limit some of those chunk plays downfield.

news

Commanders select LB Jordan Magee with 139th pick

Yet another college team captain joins the Burgundy & Gold's ranks. Magee (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) got a lot of good experience while at Temple, rising as a starter in 2021.
news

Luke McCaffrey | 'I'm ready to get to work right away'

The Washington Commanders took Rice wide receiver with the 100th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a full transcript of his interview with the media.
news

2024 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Experts speak highly of Washington's savviness, decisions

The Commanders addressed five positions with five picks on Day 2
news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainrisil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

During his senior campaign, the Wolverines cornerback was tied for third in the FBS for 6 INTs as Michigan went on to clinch the national championship
