'This is home': Meet Monica Blakely, the Commanders 2023 Fan of the Year  

Her dad is disabled, and the chance take care of him with season tickets was a goal on which was she was laser focused.

"I was able to finally get season tickets and slowly but surely moved to adding more tickets. And eventually last year, for my dad's 65th birthday and my 35th birthday, I added these Dream Seats," Blakely said.

Her fandom has only grown as she has gotten older. Blakely has been known to even make trips to the NFL draft whenever possible. And now, with her ever-growing number of seats, she attends games with both her dad and husband and has passed down a love for Washington football to her own daughter.

"In our household it's really 'faith, family, football,'" Blakely said.

As if having it be so personal wasn't enough, football has also become a cornerstone of Blakely's professional life. However, when Blakely set out to establish her custom apparel company Passion for Ezra 11 years ago, she couldn't have predicted just how much the sport might seep into her business.