News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Four things to know about the New York Jets

Dec 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
roster placeholder
Kyra Plourde

Contributor

AP23351673460313
Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball to running back Breece Hall (20) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Washington Commanders will be traveling to New York for Christmas Eve this season to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Here are four things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.

1. They'll be using a third string QB.

To say the Jets' quarterback situation has not gone as the franchise planned would be an understatement. They sent a heavy load of assets to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Back Packers this offseason, but less than five minutes into their first game of the season, that hope quickly died with him suffering a torn Achilles that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Re-enter Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick from two years ago who has struggled to start his professional career. Wilson has had his moments; the Jets came just three points shy of tying the Kansas City Chiefs and even beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in week 6.

Since then, things for New York have widely taken a turn for the worse. Last week, Wilson sustained a concussion during their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Without Rodgers or Wilson, the Jets are calling up third string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who will likely suit up against the Commanders with Wilson in the concussion protocol. Siemian spent a season with the Jets in 2019 but has also played for Broncos, Saints and Bears. He re-signed with the Jets back in September and placed on the active roster in November.

Siemian does not produce results like Rodgers, or even Wilson. He's had moments of solid and below average quarterback plays since he was drafted in 2015 with 7,203 yards to go with 42 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Still, he's prepared to step up for a Jets offense that has struggled mightily all season.

"I'm ready, whatever they need me to do. I'm ready," Siemian said after the Jet's loss to the Dolphins.

2. They've got one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

While the offense may be a problem for the Jets, their defense has been one of the best in the league. Yes, they let up 30 points last week, but they are still a talented group that has given up the seventh fewest yards and 11th fewest points this season.

The Jets' defense is full of exceptional players, from Quinnen Williams to Sauce Gardner, but few of them have been playing as well as veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Mosley brings incredible strength to the Jet's defense, racking up 130 tackles so far this season. His leadership also has been an important point of navigation as the Jets as a team have struggled so far this season.

After last week's 30-0 defeat by the Dolphins, Mosley took it personally. The work he has done since is focused on what Washington's offense will bring to the table and how they can combat it.

"I'm a leader on this defense," Mosley said. "I'm a leader on this team, so that's just who I have to be no matter if I'm tired or hurting or not feeling it. I don't have time or room for excuses. I just got to make sure that I'm in that right mental mindset every day."

Mosley has been incredibly consistent throughout his career, recording at least 100 tackles in seven of his nine seasons. He's performing like one of the best linebackers in the league with an overall grade of 83.8 (seventh for his position) among all linebackers. He'll be a problem the Commanders must account for on Sunday.

Related Links

3. They've contained the best of the best quarterbacks.

The Commanders have faced plenty of quality defenses this season, and the Jets are no different, despite needing to cover up for the team's deficiencies in other areas.

The Jets have been tested against some of the best offenses, from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the exception of the Dolphins, who scored 30 points and won both matchups, the unit has held up well. They forced four turnovers in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, all of which came from Josh Allen, allowing them to escape with a win in overtime.

But they've also given several other quarterbacks fits this season. Although the Chiefs managed to win in Week 4, Patrick Mahomes struggled with his third lowest passing numbers of the season (203 yards) while also throwing two interceptions. Against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks later, they forced Jalen Hurts to throw three interceptions for just the second time in his career.

It should be an imposing challenge for Sam Howell, who has hit a wall with the rest of the offense over the last month. He completed just 11-of-26 passes in the Commanders' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week and was pulled in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. Brissett produced played well enough in the Commanders' final two offensive possessions of the game with a touchdown to Terry McLaurin and a 48-yard pass that nearly resulted in a second score.

Ron Rivera confirmed that Howell will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback, but things aren't going to get any easier for him against the Jets. Cornerbacks Gardner and D.J. Reed are playing among the best at their position with the duo combining for 117 tackles and 17 pass breakups.

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 12/20

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders preparing for their Christmas Eve matchup against the New York Jets.

12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48420
1 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48421
2 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48423
3 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48424
4 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48425
5 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48426
6 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48427
7 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48429
8 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48431
9 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48432
10 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48433
11 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48434
12 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48436
13 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48438
14 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48439
15 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48441
16 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48442
17 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48443
18 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48444
19 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48445
20 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48446
21 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48447
22 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48448
23 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48449
24 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48450
25 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48451
26 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48452
27 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48453
28 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48454
29 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48455
30 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48456
31 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48457
32 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48458
33 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48460
34 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48461
35 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48462
36 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 Practice EF00201
37 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00208
38 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00223
39 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00231
40 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00230
41 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00229
42 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00226
43 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00220
44 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00221
45 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00222
46 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00216
47 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00212
48 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00217
49 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00214
50 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00207
51 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00219
52 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00205
53 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00204
54 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00210
55 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00211
56 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00202
57 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00203
58 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00206
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Their season has taken a turn for the worse.

Six weeks into the 2023 season, it looked like the Jets just might have been able to not just survive the year, but also compete for a playoff spot. They had won three straight games, highlighted by impressively upsetting the Eagles, 20-14.

Much like the Commanders, however, the season has fallen apart for the Jets. They've dropped six of their previous seven games, failing to score more than 13 points in any of them. Even then defense has struggled with the unit giving up at least 30 points four of the last five matchups.

The Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, thanks to a 30-0 loss to the Dolphins, leaving them left with nothing to do but finish out the season and look towards the future, when Rodgers is expected to return from injury.

In other scenario, the Christmas Eve matchup between the Commanders and Jets could have featured two teams making a final push for the playoffs. Instead, the reality is that both are simply trying to stop the bleeding and finish a disappointing season on a high note.

Related Content

news

Practice notes | Terry McLaurin proved he can still be a play maker vs. Rams

Though it came in a 28-20 loss, Terry showed that he can still be scary.
news

Practice notes | Howell wants to be more consistent, 'put good ball on tape' for final three games

Howell will remain the team's starter, but in a season where everything is a lesson, coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders are hoping that he will grow from being pulled in the fourth quarter.
news

Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Jets preview | A Christmas Eve battle in the AFC East

The Washington Commanders are heading back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the New York Jets in Week 16. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Terry McLaurin gets to be a kid again during holiday event at STEM lab

In partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union and the Washington Commanders, the students were able to have a day of experiential learning, bonding and making lasting, important memories on the grounds of confidence and empowerment.
news

Terrell Burgess 'grateful' to lead special teams players in Pro Bowl votes

There are a handful of Washington Commanders players who have a shot at making the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, but the player with the best odds at this point in the voting process is one that wasn't even on the Commanders' active roster until two months ago. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Three things to watch in Washington's final three games

Here are three things the Commanders have to hope for in the final three games.
news

Commanders sign LS Tucker Addington to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
news

Notes & Quotes | 'We can hope that he understands, he learns, he grows from'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just got done addressing the media following the team's 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference with the media. 
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
Advertising