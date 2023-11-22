Three keys to beating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving for their fifth NFC East matchup. Here are three keys to getting a win, presented by KIA.

1. Run the ball.

There aren't many holes in the Cowboys' defense. They're second in yards allowed, fifth in points allowed and have one of the best secondaries in the league. Few teams have had success against them, particularly at AT&T Stadium, where they've held opponents to 50 combined points.

Those who did manage to find those weaknesses -- the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers -- ran the ball and leaned on that philosophy for the entire game.

The Cardinals started fast in the 28-16 upset of the Cowboys back in Week 3, and that was a credit to them running the ball 30 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns. James Connor was the lead back with 98 yards, but the Cardinals got several players involved with the ground attack. Rondale More, for example, gashed the Cowboys with a 45-yard run to the end zone that put the Cardinals up by two scores.

The same can be said about the 49ers, who had five different players carry the ball on the way to 170 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles, who had 33 carries but chipped away at the Cowboys' defense on an average of 3.3 yards per rush.